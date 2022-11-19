There is need to focus on seed processing to increase productivity’

Jammu: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Agriculture Production Department (APD), Atal Dulloo today impressed upon the officers to focus on seed processing so that productivity could be increased manifold.
The ACS stated this while charging a review meeting on seed availability of allied sectors of agriculture department.
Atal Dulloo said that an apex committee headed by former Director General, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Dr. Mangala Rai seed processing is focused area in his report for holistic development of Agriculture & allied sectors in J&K and transformative change in farmer’s income.
During the meeting, respective Heads of the Departments delivered their presentations over the steps to be taken to improve seed production in these sectors.
The meeting held a threadbare discussion over the availability and status of silkworm seed and status of nurseries and farms of Sericulture Department.
The meeting was told about the upgradation of seed units and upgradation of adopted seed rearers in mulberry production in Sericulture sector.
Similarly, in Animal Husbandry Sector, the meeting discussed the implementation of Bovinr Artificial Insemination Programme in J&K with focus to increase AI coverage to 70 percent. Besides, infrastructure for sustained liquid nitrogen production, storage and delivery system.
In order to increase seed production, it was given out that the introduction of New MAITRIs and refreshing training to these MAITRIs.
The meeting was also told about the steps being taken to strengthen the semen stations to increase the production of semen to 15 Lakh doses per year for which DPR has already been submitted to Government of India.
It also discussed the import of HF/JY breeding bulls to achieve the target of increasing semen production in the UT.
Likewise, the meeting discussed Sheep Husbandry Department with focus on importing animals and embryos and implementation of Sheep/Goat breeding programme and availability of breeding arms, bucks and introduction of AI programme in sheep and goat sector.
The meeting also discussed in detail the dish production in Trout And Carp with main focus on upgradation of existing hatcheries and establishing new hatcheries across the two divisions of Jammu and Kashmir.
The meeting was attended by Secretary in APD, Director General Sericulture Department, DG Sheep Husbandry Kashmir, Director Animal Husbandry Jammu/Kashmir, Director Sheep Husbandry Jammu, Director Finance APD, CEO, Livestock Development Board Jammu/Kashmir and other concerned. Kashmir based officers attended the meeting through video conferencing.