There is need to focus on seed processing to increase productivity’

Jammu: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Agriculture Production Department (APD), Atal Dulloo today impressed upon the officers to focus on seed processing so that productivity could be increased manifold.

The ACS stated this while charging a review meeting on seed availability of allied sectors of agriculture department.

Atal Dulloo said that an apex committee headed by former Director General, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Dr. Mangala Rai seed processing is focused area in his report for holistic development of Agriculture & allied sectors in J&K and transformative change in farmer’s income.

During the meeting, respective Heads of the Departments delivered their presentations over the steps to be taken to improve seed production in these sectors.