Training programme on Juvenile Justice, POCSO Act organised

Bandipora, Feb 14: The District Protection Unit, Mission Vatsalya Bandipora today organised training cum capacity building programme on Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015, POCSO Act 2012, Adoption Regulations, and child rights at HSS Kaloosa Bandipora.

The programme presided over by Chairman District Development Council Ab. Gani Bhat was attended by Vice Chairperson DDC Kousar Shafeeq, DDC Arin Gh. Mohi Ud Din, DDC Hajin Gh. Mustafa, Assistant Labour Commissioner, Members from CWC, JJB and DCPU officials, General Secretary J&K Specially-abled Persons Welfare Society, Nazir Ahmad, representatives from DLSA, NGO, Civil Society members, traders, transporters, Asha workers and Anganwadi workers.