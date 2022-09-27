Tribal Affairs Deptt presses into service vehicles for transportation of livestock of nomads

Srinagar: The Tribal Affairs Department has pressed into service trucks for the transportation of livestock of nomads.

In a first, J&K’s tribal affairs department used trucks for the transportation of livestock and families of the migratory tribal population from various highland pastures in Kashmir to the Jammu districts. Instead of their regular movement on foot which would take weeks of marches and halts, the tribal families and their livestock have now been offered a lift.

As winter is around the corner, the nomadic Bakarwal tribe of Jammu and Kashmir has begun to move from the upper reaches to the plains of Jammu.

The nomads follow this routine in October in order to avoid the harsh Kashmir winters. Every year by the end of March, thousands of nomads begin their seasonal journey with lakhs of livestock including sheep and goats from the Jammu region to reach the Kashmir Valley.