Tribal committee’s role in J&K’s development crucial: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that the tribal committee’s role in Jammu and Kashmir’s development was crucial.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing a Janjatiya Samagam on the launch of week-long festivities on Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, the LG said, “We recognise the critical role and contribution of the tribal community in the development of J&K. They are the prime mover of the progress. Tribal community is our moral compass and taught us the values of co-existence, oneness, harmony and sustainable living.”

The LG shared various initiatives and resolutions taken by the J&K government for the welfare of the tribal community and tribal youth.