Tribal committee’s role in J&K’s development crucial: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that the tribal committee’s role in Jammu and Kashmir’s development was crucial.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing a Janjatiya Samagam on the launch of week-long festivities on Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, the LG said, “We recognise the critical role and contribution of the tribal community in the development of J&K. They are the prime mover of the progress. Tribal community is our moral compass and taught us the values of co-existence, oneness, harmony and sustainable living.”
The LG shared various initiatives and resolutions taken by the J&K government for the welfare of the tribal community and tribal youth.
“We are making dedicated efforts to harness the potential and channelise the productive energy of tribal youth and women so that the new generation can transform the economic fortunes of their families and contribute to cultural and social vitality,” the LG said.
He said that special emphasis was being laid on beneficiary-oriented schemes and welfare infrastructure with priority to road connectivity, power supply, drinking water, modern tribal villages, self-employment, healthcare, skill development, scholarships and education.
The LG said that livelihood generation for tribals by harnessing the wealth of ‘Van Dhan’ aims to tap into traditional knowledge and skill sets of tribals by adding technology and IT to upgrade the Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Vikas Yojna at each stage and convert tribal wisdom into a viable economic activity.
“We are promoting a culture of excellence in our schools in tribal-populated areas through smart classrooms. These schools will act as a vital source of new knowledge and innovative thinking, and as providers of highly skilled students,” he said.
Enumerating the steps taken to give impetus to the socio-economic development of the tribal community, the LG said that apart from Forest Rights Act, several infrastructures like transit accommodation, boys and girls hostels, Eklavya model residential schools, mini sheep farms, new dairy units, smartcards, trucks for migratory population, Pradhanmantri Aadi Aadarsh Gram Yojna, coaching programmes for NEET and JEE, UPSC, Technology Enabled Education Scheme, and Tribal Research Centre had been created.
“I urge those undertaking Padyatra to return home. Some people with vested interest are spreading rumours on reservation. They are the same people who do not want peace and progress in the region,” he said.
The LG said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working tirelessly to fulfill the dreams of tribals.
“I urge people not to fall for those instigating people on reservation. The Home Minister has assured Gujjars and other communities' interests will be protected and there will be no decrease in their quota even by one percent,” he said.
The LG said that after decades of wait, the PM had transformed the dream of social equity and justice into reality.
“It has brought fast and radical change in the lives of tribal communities and paved the path for socio-economic growth,” he said.
Paying tributes to Bhagwan Birsa Munda on his Janm-Jayanti, the LG remembered his immense contribution.
“I am confident the Janjatiya Gaurav Saptah will not only celebrate the rich contribution of the tribal community but instill a sense of pride in the tribal tradition and cultural values,” he said.
The LG said that Janjatiya Gaurav Saptah would act as a fillip to the efforts for preservation of tribal arts and culture in this hyper connected and internet driven world, to encourage upcoming artists and students of tribal literature.
Earlier, he launched a web portal for tribal awards to streamline and bring transparency in the nomination process.
Advisor to Lt Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar extended his wishes and greetings to the tribal community for the Janjatiya Diwas and highlighted the reforms introduced by the government for the empowerment of tribal population of J&K.
He lauded the contribution of tribal communities in the progress of J&K.
Secretary to Government, Tribal Affairs Department, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary highlighted the landmark initiatives for the welfare of tribal community.
Performances by the artists showcased the tribal culture and heritage of J&K.
Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar and DC Jammu Avny Lavasa were also present on the occasion.