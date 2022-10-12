UNAUTHORISED ABSENCE FROM SERVICE | Incharge Assistant Professor terminated from service

Jammu: Health and Medical Education Department has terminated Incharge Assistant Professor, Department of Ophthalmology, Government College Jammu, Dr Ishfaq Ahmed Sofi for his unauthorised absence from service.

“…… it has been found that Dr Ishfaq Ahmed Sofi has remained an unauthorized absence from his duties and therefore, has lost his service in view of the import of Art 128 of J&K Civil Service Regulation. Now, therefore, the services of Dr Sofi as Incharge Assistant Professor in the discipline of Ophthalmology, GMC Jammu are hereby terminated with immediate effect,” reads the termination order issued by the Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, Bhupinder Kumar.