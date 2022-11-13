Union Minister to visit Srinagar

New Delhi: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri will be on a two-day visit to Srinagar starting Monday.
Puri will review the working of various development projects with district officials.
The schemes likely to come under review include CapEx projects, Smart City projects and working of Lake Conservation and Management Authority among others.
The Minister will also interact with beneficiaries of various Centrally Sponsored Schemes. He is also scheduled to interact with members of the Sikh community in Srinagar.