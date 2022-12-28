Union MoS Parliamentary Affairs reviews progress of central schemes in Rajouri

Rajouri: As part of a special public outreach initiative to J&K UT, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture, Arjun Ram Meghwal today commenced a two day visit of border district Rajouri.
On the first day of his tour, the MoS took a comprehensive review of the progress made under centrally sponsored schemes during a meeting with officers of district administration.
At the outset of the meeting, the District Development Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal gave a detailed account of the physical and financial progress under different centrally sponsored schemes being implemented by different departments in the district.
While reviewing the PMGSY Phase-III, it was informed that the Phase-III is in the tendering process and upgradation of roads has been taken under this phase.
The visiting Minister stressed for the early completion of this phase. While inquiring about the roads completed under PMGSY Phase-I, he was informed that the PWD(R&B) has taken over the road completed under the Phase-I and are being taken care of.
The Minister also held a detailed discussion on the roads being executed by the BRO. While taking note of the CRF projects, the MoS directed the officers to project some new roads under CRF.
Issues impeding the execution of work on Badalamang and Vedanta Ashram bridge were also discussed in detail during the meeting.
While taking note of the Koreranka Khawas road, it was informed that the BT upto 08 Kms has been completed and the rest will be completed when the temperature rises.
Taking a review of projects under NABARD, the MoS stressed for timely completion of the projects under NABARD.
Discussing the forest clearance issues hampering the execution of developmental projects in the district, the MoS directed the DFO Rajouri to pursue the forest clearance cases with the nodal officer at Chandigaha on regular basis.
While reviewing the progress under PMAY-G and PMAY-U, he asked the concerned to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries are covered under the schemes. He also asked the officers to clear pending liability and carry out social audit.
Taking a review of NRLM, the Minister advised the Deputy Commissioner Rajouri to provide market linkage to the Self Help groups constituted under NRLM and ensure that proper training is imparted to the SHGs. Taking stock of the progress under Jal Jeevan Mission, the Minister asked the officers to expedite the progress and ensure timeline completion of JJM projects in the district.
Seeking progress under the Power sector, the MoS advised the concerned officers to find the scope of thermal and renewable energy so that the same can be tapped. While reviewing the TB Mukt Bharat Campaign, the Minister advised that MP Rajouri Poonch shall adopt 10 TB patients under the Nikshay Mitra initiative.
The Minister asked the officers to make dedicated efforts to provide prompt and hassle free services to the general public and also take effective measures to redress their genuine grievances in a timely manner. He also directed the officers of the Line Departments to make coordinated efforts to achieve the targets under different schemes.
The minister also asked the officers to bring in the notice of the Government the bottlenecks hampering the execution of developmental projects so that the same can be resolved in time for larger public interest.
The meeting was attended by Member Parliament, Jugal Kishore; SSP, Mohammad Aslam; ADDC, Pawan Parihar; ADC, Sachin Dev Singh; DFO, Dr Arshdeep Singh and other district officers.