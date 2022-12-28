Union MoS Parliamentary Affairs reviews progress of central schemes in Rajouri

Rajouri: As part of a special public outreach initiative to J&K UT, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture, Arjun Ram Meghwal today commenced a two day visit of border district Rajouri.

On the first day of his tour, the MoS took a comprehensive review of the progress made under centrally sponsored schemes during a meeting with officers of district administration.

At the outset of the meeting, the District Development Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal gave a detailed account of the physical and financial progress under different centrally sponsored schemes being implemented by different departments in the district.

While reviewing the PMGSY Phase-III, it was informed that the Phase-III is in the tendering process and upgradation of roads has been taken under this phase.

The visiting Minister stressed for the early completion of this phase. While inquiring about the roads completed under PMGSY Phase-I, he was informed that the PWD(R&B) has taken over the road completed under the Phase-I and are being taken care of.