UNIVERSITIES RECEIVING GRANT-IN-AID | Treasury officers asked to entertain bills generated on e-governed salary module AMS

Jammu: J&K Finance department has asked all the Treasury officers to “entertain the bills generated by the universities receiving Grant-in-Aid from the UT government on e-governed salary module under Administrative Management System (AMS), employee-wise with assigned bar code for meeting their salary requirement.”
Principal Secretary Finance department Santosh D Vaidya, in a circular, directed that the Director Finance Higher Education Department would furnish status of implementation of the e-governed salary module system for drawl of salary through treasuries and monthly report of salary with employee code would be furnished to the Finance Department.
He stated that in order to draw employee-wise salary from the treasuries, each Grantee University was advised to develop an e-governed salary module under Administrative Management System (AMS) for linking of employee codes with the salary bill under Grant-in-Aid, so that salary could be drawn from the treasuries employee-wise with unique code by way of generating bills on relevant bill form of Grant-in-Aid.
“Most of the universities have already developed such a module in consultation with the NIC to draw salary linked with the employee code through treasuries out of "Grant-in-Aid" head,” he said.
“The employee code generated by the universities or institutions is being linked with the drawl of salaries from the treasuries. Those universities or institutions which have not developed this system are advised to immediately adopt the same for drawl of salary employee-wise from the treasuries in consultation with the Finance Department and NIC Unit J&K,” Vaidya directed.