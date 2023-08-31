UNIVERSITIES RECEIVING GRANT-IN-AID | Treasury officers asked to entertain bills generated on e-governed salary module AMS

Jammu: J&K Finance department has asked all the Treasury officers to “entertain the bills generated by the universities receiving Grant-in-Aid from the UT government on e-governed salary module under Administrative Management System (AMS), employee-wise with assigned bar code for meeting their salary requirement.”

Principal Secretary Finance department Santosh D Vaidya, in a circular, directed that the Director Finance Higher Education Department would furnish status of implementation of the e-governed salary module system for drawl of salary through treasuries and monthly report of salary with employee code would be furnished to the Finance Department.

He stated that in order to draw employee-wise salary from the treasuries, each Grantee University was advised to develop an e-governed salary module under Administrative Management System (AMS) for linking of employee codes with the salary bill under Grant-in-Aid, so that salary could be drawn from the treasuries employee-wise with unique code by way of generating bills on relevant bill form of Grant-in-Aid.