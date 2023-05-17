Various delegations call on LG Sinha

Srinagar: A joint delegation of Kashmir Road Safety Foundation and White Globe Trust called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan on Wednesday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the members of the delegation led by Nasir Ali Khan briefed the LG on the endeavours of their organisations for spreading awareness on road safety and engaging youth in various constructive activities.

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Corporator Aaqib Renzu apprised the LG about various youth-related issues of his constituency.