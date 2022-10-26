Various schemes, policies launched in J&K to meet aspirations of youth: Govt

Srinagar: J&K government has taken many steps to create infrastructure, schemes, and policies to speed up economic development and to meet the aspirations of youth so that they can contribute to society and achieve self-growth, an official spokesman said here Wednesday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that under the Mission Youth, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched the Mumkin scheme, a customised livelihood generation scheme for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

Under the scheme, unemployed youth are facilitated to procure small commercial vehicles on a subsidised basis to establish a sustainable livelihood in the transport sector.