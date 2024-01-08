VBSY continues to uplift Pulwama’s spirit

Pulwama, Jan 8: In the heart of district Pulwama, a compelling force for holistic development unfolds as the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra continues its transformative journey transcending boundaries, resonating not only in Panchayats and Municipalities but weaving itself into the very fabric of Pulwama’s villages.

Today, the Yatra reached six villages, sparking lively celebrations and nurturing a deep sense of community spirit. Like heralds of change, Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) vans traversed these villages, delivering the visionary message of the Prime Minister and the Yatra’s mission. The residents embraced the Sankalp pledge with enthusiasm, embodying the Yatra’s ideals.

Cultural programs unfolded, capturing the essence of the Yatra through captivating performances by students and locals.

Government departments actively participated, setting up stalls to showcase schemes and provide on-the-spot services. This engagement not only spotlighted initiatives but also opened avenues for the community to explore diverse opportunities.

The “Meri Kahani Meri Zubani” segment unveiled heartfelt stories from beneficiaries, illustrating the tangible impact of Government interventions.

In a notable development, today’s events included an impactful interaction as the Prime Minister engaged with the public across the Nation through virtual mode. The people wholeheartedly acknowledged and embraced the Prime Minister’s words, adding a significant layer to the resonance of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’s mission.

Undeniably, the Yatra has achieved its core objective of ensuring the saturation of government schemes, reaching the unreached, and laying a robust foundation for Viksit Bharat. Beyond rhetoric, it transforms aspirations into reality, ensuring the benefits of Government schemes touch every individual’s life.

As the Yatra progresses, it cements its role as a catalyst for positive change, instilling hope and progress throughout District Pulwama.