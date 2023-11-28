VBSY in 19 Panchayats of Tangdhar, Teetwal witnesses massive public response

Kupwara, Nov 28: The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY), a nationwide outreach initiative aimed at informing and empowering citizens about the Centre’s flagship schemes was held in 19 remotest Panchayats of Tangdar and Teetwal blocks of Kupwara district.

People thronged the venues of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (campaign) in Panchayats of Kandi Payen, Khoverpora A & B, Kona Gabra, Nachiyan, Nowagabra A, B & C, Tangdar A, B & C, Amrohiee, Bahadurkote, Chemkote A & B, Chanipora A & B, Gundi Gujjran, and Hajitara.

VBSY witnessed enthusiastic response from PRI members and locals who gathered around the Information, Education and Communication (IEC) setups.

Participants listened keenly to the recorded message from the Prime Minister of India. As part of the program, participants took the Viksit Sankalp Bharat pledge, affirming their commitment to the nation’s holistic development.

SDM Karnah Dr. Gulzar Ahmad Rather administered the Pledge to the participants at Government Boys’ High School Tandar.

Simultaneously, the festivities today featured a vibrant display of cultural events, presented by local artists.

The schemes being publicized included Ayushman Bharat; National Rural Livelihoods Mission; PM Awas Yojana (Rural); PM Ujjwala Yojana; PM Vishwakarma; PM Kisan Saman; Kisan Credit Card (KCC); PM Poshan Abhiyan; Har Ghar Jal–Jal Jeevan Mission; Survey of villages and mapping with improvised technology in village areas (SVAMITVA); Jan Dhan Yojana; Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana; Suraksha Bima Yojana and Atal Pension Yojana.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra also highlighted the milestones achieved in saturation under flagship schemes like Ayushman Card saturation, JJM saturation, Jan Dhan saturation, and 124 Open Defecation Free + status.

Beneficiaries of various CSS presented their success stories in “Meri Kahani Meri Zubani,” segment, as testimony on transformation brought about by the government’s flagship schemes in their lives.