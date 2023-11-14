VBSY poised to become catalyst in ongoing development journey: CS

Jammu, Nov 14: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, today chaired a meeting to review the preparations for the first phase of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY), commencing in Jammu and Kashmir from tomorrow in Budhal and Gurez areas of Rajouri and Bandipora districts respectively.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary, Ministry of Textiles and Prabhari Officer, Jammu and Kashmir, Rohit Kansal; Commissioner Secretary GAD, Sanjeev Verma; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri; IGP, Jammu, Anand Jain; Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Sharma; Secretary Planning, Piyush Singla; Deputy Commissioners and SSPs of Bandipora and Rajouri districts and other concerned officers.

Addressing the officers during the meeting, the Chief Secretary underlined that this unique Yatra is a significant initiative aimed at accelerating development and progress across the country. He added that the Yatra is poised to become a catalyst in the J&K’s ongoing developmental journey and will prmote inclusivity and sustainable growth across the region in coming days.

During the meeting, Dr Mehta emphasized on the paramount importance of proper coordination among all stakeholders involved in the conduct of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly for the launch yatra on 15th from Budhal and Gurez areas of Rajouri and Bandipora districts.

The Chief Secretary stressed upon the Deputy Commissioners of both the districts to conduct trial run of IEC Vans besides all other aspects before the start of yatra. He also called upon the DCs and SSPs to make fool-proof security arrangements for the yatra besides a suitable media plan in consultation with the Information department for smooth coverage of yatra. He also instructed the DCs to set up district control rooms for monitoring of the yatra as well as for addressing any exigencies that may crop up during it.

During the meeting, Dr Mehta was informed that as part of the Yatra arrangements, the progress will be continuously monitored through a real-time IT portal and a mobile-responsive platform. It was also informed in the meeting that the yatra will commence from 20th November in rest of the districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

It was also informed that the Government of India is providing 107 mobile IEC vans to cover 4291 Panchayats of Jammu and Kashmir in 20 days. The Yatra will also pass through 78 towns with focus on PM SvaNidhi, PM Vishwakarma, PM Mudra Yojana, PM e-Seva, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), RCS: UDAN, Vande Bharat Trains and other developmental schemes.

Pertinently, the Yatra aims to reaffirm commitment for a developed India by 2047, besides reach out to the vulnerable populations to saturate various Centrally Sponsored Schemes. Some of such schemes are Ayushman Bharat, PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, PM Ujjawala Yojana, PM Kisan Saman, Jal Jeevan Mission, Jan DHan Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana, Kisan Credit Card, PM Pranam and PM Poshan Abhiyan.