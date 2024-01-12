VBSY spurs development in Pulwama

Pulwama, Jan 12: In a remarkable display of transformative progress, the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) has traversed all 190 panchayats and 69 municipal wards of the District and extended into the villages, marking a significant stride towards inclusive development.

This journey has sparked unprecedented community participation, symbolizing a collective commitment to progress.

At the heart of this odyssey is the Sankalp pledge, embodying the visionary ideals articulated by the Prime Minister. In solemn ceremonies, individuals from diverse corners of the District embraced this pledge, emphasizing the profound alignment with the Prime Minister’s vision.

The dissemination of the Prime Minister’s message throughout the region further solidified the purpose, ensuring that the transformative impact of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra resonates with every resident.

The essence of this transformative journey is clear – to ensure the maximum saturation of Government schemes, leaving no one untouched and extending benefits to the unreached. A pivotal instrument in achieving this objective has been the strategic deployment of Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) vans, traversing the district with precision. These mobile units have played a crucial role in disseminating awareness about various government initiatives, fostering understanding, and encouraging active participation.

Radiating a vibrant tapestry of culture and talent, the Yatra has been illuminated by captivating cultural programs and spirited sports activities. This platform not only acknowledged outstanding achievers but also highlighted the invaluable contributions of women achievers within villages.

As the Yatra traversed through the district, its commitment to comprehensive district-wide development remains resolute. The journey seeks to envelop every enclave, fostering awareness, participation, and empowerment throughout district Pulwama.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra transcends its role as a mere journey; it embodies a steadfast commitment to realizing the full potential of Government initiatives and ensuring that the benefits reach every doorstep. The Yatra, like a finely orchestrated symphony, continues to weave a narrative of progress, leaving an enduring legacy of empowerment and transformation.