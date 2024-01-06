VBSY witnesses remarkable progress at Pahalgam

Anantnag, Jan 6: The transformative trail of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra continues to leave an indelible mark, with Block Pahalgam in Anantnag witnessing remarkable progress during the visit of the VBSY IEC Van to key locations such as Amad Wagad, Ganeshpora, Grendwan, Wahdan, Yanned A, Kuller A, and Kuller B Gram Panchayats.

The journey has ignited widespread public engagement, reflecting the zeal and dedication of the local community.

Since its commencement in Khunti, Jharkhand, on November 15, the Yatra has not only aimed to inform but also to instigate active participation in various welfare schemes, nurturing a sense of “Jan Bhagidari” crucial for achieving comprehensive societal coverage. The ambitious initiative by the Government of India seeks to reach 2.60 lakh Gram Panchayats and over 4000 urban local bodies by January 25, 2024.

In Anantnag, the Yatra goes beyond rhetoric, showcasing tangible progress and surpassing expectations. With the participation of over 2.50 lakh individuals across 335 Gram Panchayats and 138 Urban local bodies, it stands as a testament to unity and collective action, portraying a vivid picture of community-driven development.

Central to this dynamic Yatra, health camps have emerged as a cornerstone, providing crucial services to the community. These camps facilitated screenings for a significant number of individuals, offering essential healthcare services to 93,347 people. Screenings addressed prevalent health concerns such as TB (20,675 screenings), sickle cell anemia (518 screenings), and non-communicable diseases.

This achievement underscores the Yatra’s profound impact in promoting health and well-being among the local population. By connecting citizens with essential government initiatives, these health camps not only provided healthcare services but also empowered individuals to take charge of their health, contributing to their overall health.

In District Anantnag, the collective efforts of 16,097 dedicated My Bharat volunteers were complemented by an astounding 2.28 lakh individuals who pledged their commitment through the transformative “Sankalp Pledge.” Recognition rightfully extended to exceptional contributors, honoring 1,288 commendable women, 3,601 students, 396 local artists, and 397 accomplished sports personalities. These accolades highlight the diverse tapestry inherent in India’s developmental journey.

The Yatra made concerted efforts to engage farmers through enlightening drone demonstrations and comprehensive Soil Health Card sessions, promoting sustainable Natural Farming practices. Significant milestones were celebrated, marking achievements in various government initiatives, including reaching 100% saturation in the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), attaining ODF+ (Open Defecation Free Plus) status, and successfully digitizing Land Records.

At the heart of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra were the “Meri Kahani Meri Zubani” sessions, where 9,777 beneficiaries shared their personal stories. These narratives served as powerful testimonies, vividly illustrating the profound impact of various government schemes on their lives.

This journey symbolises India’s unwavering dedication to holistic progress, aiming to engage, educate, and uplift every citizen toward a shared vision of advancement and prosperity. Through comprehensive engagement and empowerment initiatives, the Yatra strives to ensure that the benefits of developmental programs reach every corner of the nation. By fostering inclusivity and encouraging active participation, it aims to uplift the entire populace, regardless of background or circumstance, fostering a sense of shared progress and collective achievement.