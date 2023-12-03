VC SKUAST-Jammu calls on Lt Governor

Jammu, Dec 3: Prof B N Tripathi, Vice-Chancellor SKUAST-Jammu called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.

Prof Tripathi discussed with the Lt Governor various issues of academic and administrative importance. He also apprised the Lt Governor about his recent visit, accompanied by Deans of faculties of SKUAST Jammu, to various universities in Australia.

The Lt Governor asked the Vice-Chancellor to explore potential collaborations in academic initiatives, student and faculty exchanges, research partnerships, and joint research projects focusing on key areas.