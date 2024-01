Jammu, Jan 2: The Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar is arriving in Jammu on a day-long visit on January 4, 2023.

An official spokesperson said that during his one-day tour, the Vice-President will address the 8th Convocation of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Jammu as the chief guest.

During his visit to the Union Territory, the Vice-President will also inaugurate the Biotech Startup Expo at Kathua as the chief guest, the spokesperson said.