Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra organised in Shopian

Shopian, Dec 1: As part of ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) and Prime Ministers scheduled interaction with beneficiaries of VBSY, a programme was organised today at Block Ramnagri of district Shopian.

The ongoing VBSY has marked its vibrant presence in Block Ramnagri and embarked on an impactful journey through various panchayats of Ramnagri including Ramnagri-B, Saidapora-A, Saidapora-B, Sedow- A and Sedow-B.

The programme was attended by BDO concerned officers of all line departments besides PRIs and local populations. On the occasion, after interaction, the officers reached out to the citizens eligible under various welfare schemes, disseminating information and fostering awareness about the Government sponsored public centric schemes.

Meanwhile, people are being given awareness regarding welfare scheme benefits under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY, PM Garib Kalyan, PM Awas Yojna, PM Ujjwala Yojna, PM Kisan Samman Jan Dhan Yojna etc. to reach to the vulnerable population with the aim to generate awareness regarding the Central Government’s welfare schemes and achieve 100% saturation of flagship schemes of the Govt.

Through a series of engaging interactions and informative sessions, the initiative has reached the grassroots, empowering local communities with knowledge and resources essential for their growth.

The IEC Van, a mobile hub of information, is playing an important role in creating awareness regarding various centrally sponsored schemes. The IEC Van is emerging as a dynamic tool for disseminating essential information on health, education, skill development, and government schemes directly to the citizens.