Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programmes conducted in Kulgam

Kulgam, Dec 18: The ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) today expanded its reach to 8 wards of Municipal Committee Devsar in district Kulgam to spread awareness and ensure the delivery of government flagship schemes.

In district Kulgam, the yatra unfolded as a testament to the commitment to development. Each day brought forth a new chapter in the narrative of progress and development.

The activities undertaken showcased a strategic approach towards sustainable development, touching the lives of the people at the grassroots level.

Officials from various departments remained busy in IEC activities in Municipal Committee Devsar in an effort to cover the unreached population and motivate them to register for schemes and get benefits under various employment and welfare based schemes.

Welfare, employment, insurance, social security and income generation based schemes were highlighted by all departments who had installed stalls.

Beneficiaries, who have availed services, also shared their experiences under “Meri Kahani, Meri Zubaani” initiative and expressed gratitude for the seamless services delivery.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has become a beacon of hope, lighting the path towards a brighter and more resilient future for the people of district Kulgam.