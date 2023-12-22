Anantnag, Dec 22: In continuation to the momentous display of commitment to national progress, Commissioner Secretary Cooperatives, Yasha Mudgal joined the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Aishmuqam town in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that this journey is a testament to the government’s unwavering dedication to the welfare of its citizens and the transformative impact of developmental initiatives.

As part of the ongoing yatra, Mudgal engaged with residents, evaluating the progress of various Central Government Schemes in the area.

Thousands of enthusiastic participants lauded the Centre for directly delivering the benefits of flagship schemes to the people.

Through nine events, the tangible impact of key initiatives like Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Kisan Samman Nidhi, and others were showcased. Individuals shared their firsthand experiences under ‘Meri Kahani Meri Zabani’, illustrating the real impact of these schemes on their lives.

Commissioner Secretary Cooperatives interacted with beneficiaries, felicitating and handing over certificates for schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (G) and PM Awas Yojana (U).

Appreciation letters were presented for achievements under the Jal Jeevan Mission, PMeGP, and Swacch Bharat Mission.

The arrival of the Viksit Bharat Rath in Aishmuqam symbolises the government’s commitment to continuous public welfare.

Participants listened keenly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recorded message. Beneficiaries shared success stories, emphasizing tangible benefits from government welfare schemes.

Addressing the gathering, the Commissioner Secretary emphasised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision behind Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, focusing on widespread awareness, reaching the unreached, facilitating the utilization of government welfare schemes, and saturation of schemes.

The yatra has played a pivotal role in fostering development, promoting engagement with government schemes, and achieving saturation under citizen-centric programmes.

The Commissioner Secretary administered the ‘Hamara Sankalp Viksit Bharat’ pledge to officials, PRI members, students, and citizens.

Cultural programmes and quizzes were presented by local school students to sensitize the population about the objectives of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

The event concluded with Commissioner Secretary and Deputy Commissioner S F Hamid inspecting stalls set up by various government departments, interacting with officers, and reviewing progress under different schemes on the ground.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra continues to resonate as a driving force for inclusive development and citizen welfare, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape of progress.