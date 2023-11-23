Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra | Union Joint Secy reviews preparedness for launch in Doda

Doda, Nov 23: Union Joint Secretary, Ministry for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), and Prabhari Officer for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) for Doda, Angshuman Dey, today visited the district and reviewed preparations for the launch of ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Angshuman Dey interacted with the district officers and other stakeholders involved in the Yatra and had a detailed assessment of the arrangements required for the successful celebration of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra across the district.

Union Joint Secretary visited the urban site at Town Hall Doda and the rural site for the yatra in Bulandpur Panchayat to assess the arrangements and preparedness of the stakeholders for the upcoming mega outreach programme, Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

He was informed that two IEC Vans will arrive and display the message of the Prime Minister and awareness and success story videos under various centrally sponsored welfare schemes, in Doda town, near Clock Tower and in Bhaderwah at the New Bus Stand, on November 24.

He was further informed that 6 IEC Vans shall arrive in the district on November 26 for rural areas, which shall move across the district in all 237 panchayats for awareness and saturation of all the Centrally Sponsored Schemes.

Union Joint Secretary urged upon the stakeholders to organise camps and reach the unreached and vulnerable sections of the society. He emphasised the dissemination of information through success stories, pamphlets, small videos and IEC material regarding various government-sponsored schemes. A detailed description was made of the achievements and further course of action to reach saturation in the implementation of welfare schemes in the district.

The schemes which were discussed included the Jal Jeevan Mission, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, PM PRANAM Yojana, PMEGP, Ujwala Yojna, Urea Subsidy Scheme,

Atal Pension Scheme, Jan Dhan Yojna, Integrated Sheep Husbandry Scheme, Mission Poshan, PM Vishwakarma, PMVVY and others.

During the meeting, ADDC Doda Pran Singh briefed the Visiting Officer about the roadmap and plan for the conduct of the Yatra. He informed that district-level control room, block-level nodal officers and village-level committees have been established for the smooth conduct of the yatra.

ADDC Doda Pran Singh also briefed the Prabhari Officer about the transport and security plan.

The threadbare discussion focused on evaluating the impact of initiatives on various aspects such as infrastructure development, community engagement, and overall socio-economic upliftment across the district.

Prabhari Officer expressed confidence in the positive impact of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra and reiterated the government’s commitment towards the holistic development of Doda.

The meeting was attended by ADDC, ADC, ADC Bhaderwah, ASP, ACD, SE Hydraulics, GM DIC, other district officers and representatives of concerned departments.