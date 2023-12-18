Ganderbal, Dec 18: To sensitise the academic coordinators of the teaching departments about their crucial role in encouraging and mentoring the students for the submitting their ideas about the “Voice of Youth, Viksit Bharat@2047,” launched by the Prime Minister, on the directions of Vice-Chancellor, Prof A Ravinder Nath, an online meeting was convened by Dean Academic Affairs, Prof Shahid Rasool, with the Coordinators on Monday.

Registrar, Prof M Afzal Zargar, Finance Officer, Dr Mehraj ud Din Shah and Dean DSW, Dr Irfan Alam were also present.

Addressing the participants, Prof Shahid Rasool, said the initiative is set to redefine the educational experience for students and foster innovation, research, and holistic development. “The role of the academic administrators is to guide, and ignite the minds of the students and help them in registration and idea generation,” he said.

Prof Shahid said this transformative initiative promises to shape the future leaders of nation and contribute significantly to India’s progress on the global stage. He asked the academic coordinators to provide all possible support to the students to enable them to participate in the Viksit Bhat@2047 campaign. Prof Shahid added that the university is also planning to publish a detailed report of the ideas proposed, generated by the students, which will be submitted to the office of the Prime Minister.

Registrar, Prof M Afzal Zargar, in his address, described the Viksit Bhat@2047 campaign as a momentous stride towards reshaping the future of India. He asked the academic coordinators to ensure the participation of students in the campaign and make them aware about the due processes, starting from registration on the portal, through the university website or from MyGov.in portal, to the submission of ideas. Prof Zargar said the university has organised a series of academic activities in connection with the Viksit Bharat campaign wherein the students were informed about the vision shared by the PM, during the launch of the campaign.

Finance Officer, Dr Mehraj ud Din Shah and Dean DSW, Dr. Irfan Alam, said the Government of India will be rewarding the students for providing the best suggestions during the campaign. They said the students can contact the functionaries of the university, if they confront any problem with the registration and subsequent process and the same will be mitigated without any delay.