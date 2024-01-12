Violation of govt instructions | Operation of several medical establishments suspended across J&K

Jammu, Jan 12: Operation of several medical establishments has been suspended across Jammu and Kashmir for violation of rules, an official press release said.

Giving details, the press release said that the enforcement staff of Drug and Food Control Organisation carried out surprise checks in the market to secure due diligence with Government instructions (installation of CCTV Cameras and adoption of Computerised billing system) in the retail pharmacies existing / operating across Jammu and Kashmir.

During the drive a number of medical establishments were inspected and several retail outlets were found guilty of committing breaches / dis-obedience of the standing instructions.

The inspector of drugs concerned in exercise of powers conferred under Section 22(d) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 disallowed the operation of the erring pharmacies. Further as an abundant precaution, the pharmacies were sealed on the spot. The simultaneous checks were conducted in Jammu / Srinagar under the direct supervision of Dy Drugs Controller, Kashmir, Nighat Jabeen and Dy Drugs Controller, Jammu Mohammad Iqbal Pala.

The Organisation has impressed upon the Pharma fraternity to adhere to the Government instructions issued from time to time, particularly not selling drugs containing intoxicating ingredients (habit forming) without a valid prescription issued by a Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP).

The Pharma fraternity has been asked to not to dispense the prescription more than once unless the prescriber has stated for more than once.

If the prescription contains a direction that it may be dispensed a stated number of times or at stated intervals, it must not be dispensed otherwise than in accordance with the direction.