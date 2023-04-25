Waqf Engineering Wing | Dr Darakhshan Andrabi holds review meeting
Srinagar: Chairperson J&K Waqf Board, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, today reviewed the performance and target achievements of Waqf Engineering Wing.
According to a press note, review meeting was held in an effort to make the best use of upcoming working season and to gear up Engineering Wing for execution of a large number of major and minor works across the shrines and Sub Units of J&K .
She issued strict instructions regarding expeditious and time bound execution of all major and minor civil works.
Chairperson Waqf expressed strong disappointment over neglect of all major shrines over the years by erstwhile Waqf authorities and issued directions for immediate course correction and speedy execution of works to improve facilities for devotees at all Shrines.
Dr Andrabi also reviewed the progress achieved so far and was apprised by the Engineering Wing about limitations in achieving targets because of the winter season and high altitude location of some major shrines. Major focus of discussion remained the execution of works at shrines with large footfall of devotees, like, Aasar-e-Shareef Hazratbal Srinagar, Makhdoom Sahib(R.A) Shrine, Dastageer Sahib(R.A) Khanyar, Ziyarat Baba Reshi(RA), Aishmuqam Shrine, Chrar-i-Shareef Shrine and several other shrines where people offer significant donations for execution of works and improvement of facilities. Pertinently, Waqf, under the leadership of Dr Andrabi has adopted the policy of making expenditures at shrines strictly as per income of the shrines, and has stopped the practice of diverting donations from one shrine to another..