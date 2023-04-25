Waqf Engineering Wing | Dr Darakhshan Andrabi holds review meeting

Srinagar: Chairperson J&K Waqf Board, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, today reviewed the performance and target achievements of Waqf Engineering Wing.

According to a press note, review meeting was held in an effort to make the best use of upcoming working season and to gear up Engineering Wing for execution of a large number of major and minor works across the shrines and Sub Units of J&K .

She issued strict instructions regarding expeditious and time bound execution of all major and minor civil works.

Chairperson Waqf expressed strong disappointment over neglect of all major shrines over the years by erstwhile Waqf authorities and issued directions for immediate course correction and speedy execution of works to improve facilities for devotees at all Shrines.