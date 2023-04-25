She issued strict instructions regarding expeditious and time bound execution of all major and minor civil works.
She issued strict instructions regarding expeditious and time bound execution of all major and minor civil works. Special arrangement
Governance

Waqf Engineering Wing | Dr Darakhshan Andrabi holds review meeting

GK NEWS SERVICE

Srinagar: Chairperson J&K Waqf Board, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, today reviewed the performance and  target achievements  of Waqf Engineering Wing.

According to a press note, review meeting was held  in an effort to make the best use of upcoming working season and to gear up Engineering Wing for execution of a large number of major  and minor works across the shrines and  Sub Units of J&K .

She issued strict instructions regarding expeditious and time bound execution of all major and minor civil works.

Chairperson Waqf expressed strong disappointment over neglect of all major shrines over the years by erstwhile Waqf authorities and  issued directions for immediate course correction and  speedy execution of works to improve facilities for devotees at all Shrines.

Dr Andrabi also reviewed the progress achieved so far and  was apprised by the Engineering Wing about limitations in achieving targets because of the winter season and  high altitude location of some major shrines. Major focus of discussion remained the execution of works at shrines with large footfall of devotees, like, Aasar-e-Shareef Hazratbal Srinagar, Makhdoom Sahib(R.A) Shrine, Dastageer Sahib(R.A) Khanyar, Ziyarat Baba Reshi(RA), Aishmuqam Shrine, Chrar-i-Shareef Shrine and several other shrines where people offer significant donations for execution of works and improvement of facilities. Pertinently, Waqf, under the leadership of Dr Andrabi has adopted the policy of making expenditures at shrines strictly as per income of the shrines, and  has stopped the practice of diverting donations from one shrine to another..

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com