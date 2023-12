Jammu, Dec 15: Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare Department, Sheetal Nanda, today flagged off a group of 250 children selected from all districts of Jammu and Kashmir escorted by 10 Coordinators/Caretakers to Jaipur and New Delhi for a 12 day exposure visit under “Wattan Ko Jano” Youth Exchange Programme of Department of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Affairs, MHA, Gol.

The visit is aimed at to expose the youth to cultural and social diversity of the country.