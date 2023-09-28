Winds of change blowing in rural economy: LG

Ghazipur: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that the winds of change were blowing the rural economy while a new work culture and a new pro-growth mindset had taken root in the society.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that after unveiling the statue of Tetara Devi at Mata Tetara Devi Sachidanand Girls Degree College in Ghazipur, the LG in his address said, “Winds of change are blowing in the rural economy of the country. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the dream of India as a global superpower has been realised and a new work culture and a new pro-growth mindset have taken root in the society.”
He appreciated the college for being at the forefront of setting high standards for girls’ education in the region and making immense contributions to transition and development in student's life.
Sinha highlighted the rapid strides made by the country in many areas from education to economic growth in the last 9 years.
He said that the progress in infrastructure, manufacturing, and agriculture was truly unprecedented and development had become the core issue in politics today.
The LG said that the transformational changes of the last 9 years were inspiring every citizen to contribute to realising the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’.