Winter preparedness | Div Com Kashmir reviews arrangements

Srinagar, Dec 25: Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri Monday reviewed winter preparedness.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the divisional commissioner reviewed department-wise preparedness for winters to ensure a smooth supply of essentials – ration, water, electricity, and medical care, besides timely road clearance to ensure smooth movement of vehicles.

He directed the KPDCL authorities to ensure damaged DTs were replaced within the timeframe as per the directions of the Lieutenant Governor and common masses do not have to face any difficulty.

Bidhuri also directed to keep men and machinery ready to meet any exigency in case of heavy snowfall besides taking stringent action against hooking.

He directed the health service authorities to ensure night staff remains available in hospitals to cater to emergency cases.

The divisional commissioner also directed the authorities to conduct inspections to ensure the availability of doctors and other paramedical staff in hospitals.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of Baramulla, Anantnag, Bandipora, Budgam and Shopian, the Director of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA), Director Health Services Kashmir, Chief Engineer Mechanical and Hospital Engineering, Chief Engineers of R&B North and South Kashmir, CE IOCL North, besides representatives of other DCs, KPDCL, and PHE.

Taking stock of the supply position of essentials in snow-bound areas that remain cut-off during winters, the Director FCS&CA informed the meeting that there was no dearth of fuel in Kashmir and they had maintained sufficient stocks of it in snow-bound areas, besides they had also made 100 percent stocks of ration at such places.

The officer from KPDCL informed the chair that the department was maintaining the curtailment programme while there were no distress cuts since additional 200 MW of power.

He said that they were providing round-the-clock power supply to 22 feeders where both smart metering and cabling had been done, and in addition, they were extending the facility to 8 to 10 more feeders.

In the case of the replacement of Damaged Distribution Transformers (DDTs), the officer informed that in urban areas they were placing the DDTs within 48 hours while in rural areas the exercise was completed within 1 to 2 days.

The Director of Health Services Kashmir briefed the chair regarding the deployment of 15 4×4 vehicles in far-flung areas.

He also assured that there was sufficient availability of doctors and medicines in Kashmir hospitals especially those that remain cut off during winters.

Upgrading its number of machines from 252 last year to 282 machines this year to undertake snow clearance, the Chief Engineer Mechanical and Hospital Engineering Department said that in addition to increasing the number of machinery they had established 11 units across Kashmir to ensure timely snow clearance on roads.

He said that they had also dumped fuel in Gurez and other snow-bound areas to meet the demand and were ready to meet any exigency.

Regarding road clearance measures in south Kashmir, the Chief Engineer R&B South said they had made 350 machines available to cater to road clearance besides men and machinery stood in place to meet any eventuality.

He said that they have tendered all 139 stages, which also remain allotted.

The Chief Engineer R&B North said that 126 stages had been tendered while 114 had been allotted so far, and the remaining 12 stages should be allotted shortly.

The officer from PHE also informed the meeting that they have all their schemes running properly supplying water smoothly to all the areas.