‘Zimadari' programme revolutionises educational setup

Kupwara: The 'ZIMADARI' programme initiated by Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Doifode Sagar Dattatray in all Educational Institutions of Kupwara district, one month ago, has become talk of the town nowadays as it has revolutionized the Educational setup in the district.

The unique and first of its kind, Zimadari programme was envisaged to bring the change in overall look of the schooling system in the district.

One month ago the Deputy Commissioner, Doifode Sagar Dattatray, convened a meeting of all Officers of Education Department including heads of the Educational Institutions at DC Office Kupwara and discussed with them the pros and cons of this new initiative, namely Zimadari. The DC made them familiar with all perspectives and indicators of the programme and asked them to gather more knowledge about the programme.

The DC asked them that Zimadari programme is a scientifically devised programme of Niti Ayog, which can change the overall look of the schooling system in the district and urged upon the officers to work as bridge between the Administration and the implementing force at school level.