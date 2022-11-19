‘Zimadari' programme revolutionises educational setup

Kupwara: The 'ZIMADARI' programme initiated by Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Doifode Sagar Dattatray in all Educational Institutions of Kupwara district, one month ago, has become talk of the town nowadays as it has revolutionized the Educational setup in the district.
The unique and first of its kind, Zimadari programme was envisaged to bring the change in overall look of the schooling system in the district.
One month ago the Deputy Commissioner, Doifode Sagar Dattatray, convened a meeting of all Officers of Education Department including heads of the Educational Institutions at DC Office Kupwara and discussed with them the pros and cons of this new initiative, namely Zimadari. The DC made them familiar with all perspectives and indicators of the programme and asked them to gather more knowledge about the programme.
The DC asked them that Zimadari programme is a scientifically devised programme of Niti Ayog, which can change the overall look of the schooling system in the district and urged upon the officers to work as bridge between the Administration and the implementing force at school level.
He asked them that the programme is a knowledge transfer project--- the more they understand the programme, the more they can deliver in the field.
Since the officers and teachers are always torch bearers of the nation, they take the initiative as challenge and made all possible efforts to follow the directions of the Deputy Commissioner and by now, that is, only after a gap of 30 days, educational institutions of the district are presenting new look in the district.
"All 85 indicators covering 6 Thematic Areas of the project including Academics, Basic Infrastructure, Extracurricular, Co-curricular, Social Emotional Learning and Human Resource Development have been touched and successful completed ", said the inspection teams headed by different categories of officers including Chief Education Officer, DCEO and ZEOs.
These inspections will rank the progress of the schools in light of Zimadari project which will be divided into groups like Green, Blue, Orange and Red.
One of the Institutions located in Education Zone Villagam is Govt BHSS Vilgam. The Institutions has undertaken many steps to revamp the whole system in order to bring about a holistic development in the said Institution.
Principal Boys Higher secondary Villagam Manzoor Ahmad War said that this initiative has been launched in order to mitigate the losses suffered due to Covid-19 Pandemic and other factors and to make education system more accountable towards holistic development of schools, schoolies and students. The programme has been initiated for identifying and bridging the learning and other gaps so created.
The objectives of the Zimadari Project as envisaged are to inform, aware and sensitize various stakeholder in Education Department in general and teaching community in particular about the holistic development of education system across 85 indicators.
To identify the learning gaps, particularly post Covid-19 scenario for ensuring quality education.
To ensure Assessment, Evaluation, Ranking & Monitoring of Government Schools to promote positive competition among government schools under thematic areas across 85 indicators through Dashboard.
To increase capacity building of Teachers/Masters/Lecturers/HoIs of the District Kupwara.
This project has been overwhelmingly appreciated and supported by all the stakeholders of this department and particularly the common people of district Kupwara showered their unlimited praising’s for Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Doifode Sagar Dattatray and Chief Education Kupwara Abdul Hamid Fani.
During this period the school administration particularly HOI’s and the teachers left no stone unturned in making this project a successful one as we are seeing a holistic improvement in all the schools of the district.
So far in BHSS VIllgam a lot of development was already prevalent, whether it is infrastructure, academics, human resource development, co-curricular activities, extra curricular activities, social and emotional learning overcome successfully by taking the Zimidari initiative whole heartedly.
The key indicators for which our institution worked under this project include, Face Lifting of the institution, Leveling of Play ground, Pure Water Drinking Facility, to increase percentage attendance of the students.