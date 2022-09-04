1 death, 103 fresh COVID positive cases in J&K

Srinagar: One hundred and three fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Jammu and Kashmir today.

Sixteen cases were reported from Jammu division and 87 from Kashmir division. Also one COVID death has been reported from Kashmir division, an official media bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the Bulletin informs that in Kashmir division, Srinagar reported 39 cases, Baramulla reported nine cases, Budgam five cases, Pulwama reported one case, Kupwara reported nine cases, Anantnag reported 12 cases, Bandipora reported 02 cases, Ganderbal reported no cases, Kulgam reported nine cases while as Shopian reported no fresh cases for today.

Similarly in Jammu division, Jammu reported 7 cases, Udhampur 1, Rajouri 1, , Kishtwar 1, Poonch 1, Ramban 5 and Reasi also reported no fresh case for today.