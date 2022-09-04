1 death, 103 fresh COVID positive cases in J&K

Srinagar: One hundred and three fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Jammu and Kashmir today.
Sixteen cases were reported from Jammu division and 87 from Kashmir division. Also one COVID death has been reported from Kashmir division, an official media bulletin said.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the Bulletin informs that in Kashmir division, Srinagar reported 39 cases, Baramulla reported nine cases, Budgam five cases, Pulwama reported one case, Kupwara reported nine cases, Anantnag reported 12 cases, Bandipora reported 02 cases, Ganderbal reported no cases, Kulgam reported nine cases while as Shopian reported no fresh cases for today.
Similarly in Jammu division, Jammu reported 7 cases, Udhampur 1, Rajouri 1, , Kishtwar 1, Poonch 1, Ramban 5 and Reasi also reported no fresh case for today.
Moreover, 168 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 27 from Jammu division and 148 from Kashmir division.
According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 478323 positive cases, 900 are Active Positive (235 in Jammu Division and 665 in Kashmir Division), 472640 have recovered and 4783 have died; 2350 in Jammu division and 2433 in Kashmir division.
The Bulletin also informs that 4,400 doses of COVID Vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours across Jammu and Kashmir bringing the cumulative number of doses administered to 2,43,61,220 till date.
The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104. In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24x7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.
It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.
Further the bulletin also informs the public that for any kind of COVID-19 query, logon to www.covidrelief.jk.gov.in
The readers can also reach us on the official Twitter account of DIPR-J&K @diprjk; website: http://www.jkdirinf.in; Webportal: jkinfonews.com and Facebook: @dipr.jammu.kashmir.