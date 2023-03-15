1 in 8 Indians at risk of developing irreversible blindness: Expert

Noida: Every eighth person in India is at risk of developing glaucoma that causes irreversible blindness, a health expert said here on Wednesday.

The optic nerve plays a critical role in transmitting visual information from the eye to the brain, and glaucoma refers to a group of eye conditions that can damage this nerve.

"Glaucoma is a significant cause of irreversible blindness in India, and everyone is susceptible to the disease," Reena Choudhry, a doctor at ICARE Eye Hospital said in a statement.

"Glaucoma usually causes silent vision loss, with some types being linked to mild eye pain, headaches, and rainbow-coloured circles around lights," Choudhry, COO and Medical Director, HoD, Glaucoma Department at ICARE said.