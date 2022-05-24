1 in 8 suffer heart inflammation after hospitalisation with Covid: Study

The study, published in journal Nature Medicine, suggests that it is the severity of the Covid-19 infection itself which is most closely correlated to the severity of a patient's long Covid symptoms, rather than pre-existing health problems, as speculated so far.



The largest study of its kind to date was led by the University of Glasgow and followed for one year, in real time, 159 patients after they were hospitalised with Covid-19.



The results showed that hospitalisation with Covid was found to cause a number of long-term health problems. Besides heart inflammation, inflammation across the body and damage to the other organs such as the kidneys was also common.



Exercise capacity and health related quality of life were markedly impaired initially after discharge from hospital and remained reduced one to two months after discharge - this was especially the case in patients with heart inflammation.