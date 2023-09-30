100 top robotic surgeons from 14 nations deliberate on evidence-based procedures

San Francisco: US-based Vattikuti Foundation has partnered with Belgium-based Orsi Academy to host its annual robotic surgery symposium in Belgium from October 6-8, to be attended by over 100 eminent surgeons from 14 countries, including several talented surgeons from India.

The symposium in the historic city of Ghent will feature urologist Peter Wiklund of Mount Sinai Hospital, US; Dr Rajesh K Ahlawat, Medanta The Medicity; Dr Rajeev Kumar, AIIMS; and Prof Francesco Porpiglia of San Luigi Gonzaga Hospital, Italy.

The Vattikuti Foundation has chosen several young surgeons and fellows to present their surgical innovations at the symposium. They include Dr Karandeep Guleria, Max Super Specialty Hospital; Dr Jayanth Hulagi, Narayana Health System; Dr Kushal Agarwal, Aster Hospital, and Dr Aditya Kulkarni, Ruby Hall Clinic.

The surgeons practicing Robotic surgery in non-metro-Indian cities presenting at the conference include Dr Priyadarshi Ranjan, Meliora Kidney Institute, Kharar, Punjab, and Dr Subhash Khanna, Swagat Super Specialty Surgical Hospital, Guwahati, the foundation said in a statement.

They will focus on evidence-based procedures in the ever-growing field of robotic surgery.