101 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no fresh fatality

As per the data, 84 cases were reported in Kashmir and 17 in Jammu taking the overall infection tally to 3,24,647 while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,404.

A total of 3,19,183 have already recovered from the disease including the 119 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Presently, there are a total of 1,060 active virus cases in J&K- 722 in Kashmir and 338 in Jammu.