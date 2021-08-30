105 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no fresh fatality

Of the fresh cases, 75 cases were reported in Kashmir and 30 in Jammu taking the overall infection tally to 3,25,253 while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,407.

A total of 3,19,582 have already recovered from the disease including the 117 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Presently, there are a total of 1,264 active virus cases in J&K- 928 in Kashmir and 336 in Jammu.