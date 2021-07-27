107 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no fresh fatality in last 24 hours

Srinagar July 27: Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday reported 107 new COVID-19 cases, however no fresh death was reported in the last 24 hours.

Of the fresh cases, 67 were reported in Kashmir and 40 in Jammu as per data thus taking the overall infection tally to 3,20,866 while the death toll remains static at 4,375.

A total of 3,15,367 have already recovered from the disease including the 183 recoveries in the last 24 hours alone.