107 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, one fresh fatality in Jammu

As per data, 62 cases were reported in Kashmir and 45 in Jammu taking the overall infection tally to 3,24,202 while the death toll has risen to 4,402.

A total of 3,18,635 have already recovered from the disease including the 100 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Presently, there are a total of 1,165 active virus cases in J&K- 721 in Kashmir and 444 in Jammu.