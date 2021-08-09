108 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, one fresh fatality in Jammu

As per data, 65 cases were reported in Kashmir and 43 in Jammu taking the overall infection tally to 3,22,658 while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,390.

A total of 3,16,957 have already recovered from the disease including the 196 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Presently, there are a total of 1,311 active virus cases in J&K- 745 in Kashmir and 566 in Jammu.