11 fresh COVID-19 positive cases reported in Kashmir

Also, 1,722 doses of COVID Vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across Jammu and Kashmir to 2,45,87,098.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 479174 positive cases, 114are Active Positive (42 in Jammu Division and 72 in Kashmir Division), 474275 have recovered and 4785 have died; 2352 in Jammu division and 2433 in Kashmir division.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24x7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.

Further the bulletin also informs the public that for any kind of COVID-19 query, logon to www.covidrelief.jk.gov.in

