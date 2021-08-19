110 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no fresh fatality

As per data, 77 cases were reported in Kashmir and 33 in Jammu taking the overall infection tally to 3,23,792 while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,400.

A total of 3,18,283 have already recovered from the disease including the 126 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Presently, there are a total of 1,109 active virus cases in J&K- 655 in Kashmir and 454 in Jammu.