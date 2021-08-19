110 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no fresh fatality

Srinagar Aug 19: Jammu and Kashmir Thursday reported 110 new COVID-19 cases, however no fresh fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours.
As per data, 77 cases were reported in Kashmir and 33 in Jammu taking the overall infection tally to 3,23,792 while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,400.
A total of 3,18,283 have already recovered from the disease including the 126 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
Presently, there are a total of 1,109 active virus cases in J&K- 655 in Kashmir and 454 in Jammu.