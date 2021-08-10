113 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, two fresh fatalities in Jammu

As per data, 73 cases were reported in Kashmir and 40 in Jammu taking the overall infection tally to 3,22,771 while the death toll has risen to 4,392.

A total of 3,17,081 have already recovered from the disease including the 124 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Presently, there are a total of 1,298 active virus cases in J&K- 743 in Kashmir and 555 in Jammu.