114 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, one fresh fatality in Jammu

As per data, 80 cases were reported in Kashmir and 34 in Jammu taking the overall infection tally to 3,22,885 while the death toll has risen to 4,393.

A total of 3,17,195 have already recovered from the disease including the 114 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Presently, there are a total of 1,297 active virus cases in J&K- 750 in Kashmir and 547 in Jammu.