Health

114 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, one fresh fatality in Jammu

Presently, there are a total of 1,297 active virus cases in J&K- 750 in Kashmir and 547 in Jammu.
114 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, one fresh fatality in Jammu
COVID testing at TRC in Srinagar.
Aman Farooq/GK File
GK Web Desk
GK Web Desk

Srinagar Aug 11: Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday reported 114 new COVID-19 cases while one fresh fatality was also reported in Jammu division in the last 24 hours.

As per data, 80 cases were reported in Kashmir and 34 in Jammu taking the overall infection tally to 3,22,885 while the death toll has risen to 4,393.

A total of 3,17,195 have already recovered from the disease including the 114 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Presently, there are a total of 1,297 active virus cases in J&K- 750 in Kashmir and 547 in Jammu.

COVID-19
PANDEMIC

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com