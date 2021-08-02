118 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths in J&K

Srinagar Aug 2: Jammu and Kashmir Monday reported 118 new COVID-19 cases, while two fresh deaths-one each in Kashmir and Jammu divisions-were also reported in the last 24 hours.

Of the fresh cases, 46 were reported in Kashmir and 72 in Jammu as per data thus taking the overall infection tally to 3,21,725 while the death toll has risen to 4,381.

A total of 3,16,090 have already recovered from the disease including the 73 recoveries in the last 24 hours.