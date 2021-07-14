11bn doses needed to vaccinate 70% of world to end COVID-19: UN chief

United Nations, July 14: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday said that 11 billion doses are needed to vaccinate 70 per cent of the world to end the Covid-19 pandemic.



"Pledges of doses and funds are welcome -- but they are not enough. We need at least 11 billion doses to vaccinate 70 per cent of the world and end this pandemic," the UN chief told the opening of the ministerial segment of the High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, which is the top platform for reviewing the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals, Xinhua reported.



"Everyone, everywhere, must have access to Covid-19 vaccines, tests, treatments and support," said the top UN official.