125 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, one fresh fatality in Kashmir

Srinagar Aug 24: Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday reported 125 new COVID-19 cases, while one fresh fatality has been reported in Kashmir in the last 24 hours.
As per the data, 104 cases were reported in Kashmir and 21 in Jammu taking the overall infection tally to 3,24,420 while the death toll has risen to 4,404.
A total of 3,18,961 have already recovered from the disease including the 123 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
Presently, there are a total of 1,055 active virus cases in J&K- 703 in Kashmir and 352 in Jammu.