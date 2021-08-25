126 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no fresh fatality

As per the data, 100 cases were reported in Kashmir and 26 in Jammu taking the overall infection tally to 3,24,546 while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,404.

A total of 3,19,064 have already recovered from the disease including the 103 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Presently, there are a total of 1,068 active virus cases in J&K- 724 in Kashmir and 354 in Jammu.