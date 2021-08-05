128 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, one death in Jammu

Srinagar Aug 5: Jammu and Kashmir Thursday reported 128 new COVID-19 cases, while one more patient died in Jammu division in the last 24 hours.

As per data, 90 cases were reported in Kashmir and 38 in Jammu taking the overall infection tally to 3,22,142 while the death toll has risen to 4,386.

A total of 3,16,398 have already recovered from the disease including the 83 recoveries in the last 24 hours.