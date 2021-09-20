128 new COVID cases, one death in J&K

Out of the fresh cases, 19 were from the Jammu division and 109 from the Kashmir division, they said.



They said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 68 cases followed by 14 in Budgam district.



There are 1,461 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recovered patients was 322191, the officials said.



The death toll in J&K due to the pandemic rose to 4,417 as one fresh death was reported in the past 24 hours.



Meanwhile, the officials said, there were 46 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory as no fresh case was reported since last evening.