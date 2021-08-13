129 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no fresh fatality in last 24 hours

Srinagar Aug 13: Jammu and Kashmir Friday reported 129 new COVID-19 cases, however no fresh fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours.
As per data, 63 cases were reported in Kashmir and 66 in Jammu taking the overall infection tally to 3,23,190 while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,395.
A total of 3,17,471 have already recovered from the disease including the 112 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
Presently, there are a total of 1,324 active virus cases in J&K- 752 in Kashmir and 572 in Jammu.