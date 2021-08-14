135 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no fresh fatality in last 24 hours

Srinagar Aug 14: Jammu and Kashmir Saturday reported 135 new COVID-19 cases, however no fresh fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours.
As per data, 98 cases were reported in Kashmir and 37 in Jammu taking the overall infection tally to 3,23,325 while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,395.
A total of 3,17,627 have already recovered from the disease including the 156 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
Presently, there are a total of 1,303 active virus cases in J&K- 758 in Kashmir and 545 in Jammu.