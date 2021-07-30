137 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, one fresh fatality in Jammu

Srinagar July 30: Jammu and Kashmir Friday reported 137 new COVID-19 cases, while one fresh death was reported in Jammu in the last 24 hours.

Of the fresh cases, 79 were reported in Kashmir and 58 in Jammu as per data thus taking the overall infection tally to 3,21,344 while the death toll has risen to 4,378.

A total of 3,15,795 have already recovered from the disease including the 175 recoveries in the last 24 hours.